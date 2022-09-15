There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM) closed the day trading at 8.11 up 19.44% from the previous closing price of $6.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1276319 shares were traded. EPM reached its highest trading level at $8.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EPM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.60.

On July 06, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Stash Ryan sold 4,870 shares for $5.54 per share. The transaction valued at 26,980 led to the insider holds 209,383 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Evolution’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPM has reached a high of $8.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EPM traded about 209.10K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EPM traded about 225.91k shares per day. A total of 33.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.72M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EPM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 190.03k with a Short Ratio of 1.05, compared to 169.67k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 0.62%.

Dividends & Splits

EPM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.17 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.84. The current Payout Ratio is 50.20% for EPM, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 04, 2004 when the company split stock in a 1:40 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.42 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $38.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.8M to a low estimate of $35.56M. As of the current estimate, Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s year-ago sales were $13.7M, an estimated increase of 178.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.4M, an increase of 122.60% less than the figure of $178.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $102.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $105.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.7M, up 221.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $148.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $148.7M and the low estimate is $148.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.