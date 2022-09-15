There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

The closing price of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) was 5.01 for the day, up 1.83% from the previous closing price of $4.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3045306 shares were traded. MUFG reached its highest trading level at $5.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.98.

Our analysis of MUFG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.62.

As of this moment, Mitsubishi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Over the past 52 weeks, MUFG has reached a high of $6.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.75.

MUFG traded an average of 2.95M shares per day over the past three months and 3.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.59B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.35B. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MUFG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.06, compared to 7.27M on Jun 14, 2022.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 25.00, MUFG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.11. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 508.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.01.

