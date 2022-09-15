There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

The closing price of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) was 1.49 for the day, down -2.61% from the previous closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1135497 shares were traded. NGL reached its highest trading level at $1.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NGL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 237.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 18, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $2 previously.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on July 22, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when KRIMBILL H MICHAEL bought 10,000 shares for $1.51 per share. The transaction valued at 15,107 led to the insider holds 2,588,615 shares of the business.

KRIMBILL H MICHAEL bought 50,000 shares of NGL for $74,155 on Sep 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,578,615 shares after completing the transaction at $1.48 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, KRIMBILL H MICHAEL, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 173,170 and bolstered with 588,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGL has reached a high of $2.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5528, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9462.

Shares Statistics:

NGL traded an average of 489.31K shares per day over the past three months and 337.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 130.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.31M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NGL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.41, compared to 2.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $-1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $-0.25, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $-1.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.86B to a low estimate of $1.86B. As of the current estimate, NGL Energy Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $1.56B, an estimated increase of 19.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.95B, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.02B and the low estimate is $9.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.