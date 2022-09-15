There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG)

The closing price of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) was 6.02 for the day, up 1.35% from the previous closing price of $5.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3559520 shares were traded. SMFG reached its highest trading level at $6.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMFG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sumitomo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFG has reached a high of $7.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.47.

Shares Statistics:

SMFG traded an average of 2.66M shares per day over the past three months and 2.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.85B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.38B. Shares short for SMFG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 0.53, compared to 4.34M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 195.00, SMFG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.68.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.8.