There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

The closing price of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) was 13.40 for the day, down -5.30% from the previous closing price of $14.15. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2258874 shares were traded. TROX reached its highest trading level at $14.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TROX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on November 30, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $32 from $22 previously.

On October 14, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On May 20, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on May 20, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Carlson Timothy C bought 5,000 shares for $15.86 per share. The transaction valued at 79,291 led to the insider holds 329,326 shares of the business.

Neuman Jeffrey N bought 3,000 shares of TROX for $48,120 on Jun 16. The SVP, General Counsel & Sec. now owns 189,312 shares after completing the transaction at $16.04 per share. On May 06, another insider, Neuman Jeffrey N, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $18.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 54,660 and bolstered with 186,312 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tronox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TROX has reached a high of $26.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.14.

Shares Statistics:

TROX traded an average of 1.09M shares per day over the past three months and 974.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.52M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TROX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.23M with a Short Ratio of 3.73, compared to 3.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.29, TROX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80. The current Payout Ratio is 11.90% for TROX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 25, 2012 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.55 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.27. EPS for the following year is $3.76, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $897.3M. As of the current estimate, Tronox Holdings plc’s year-ago sales were $870M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $977.61M, an increase of 10.60% less than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $844.03M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.57B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.45B and the low estimate is $3.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.