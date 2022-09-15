This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Nutanix Inc. (NTNX)

In the latest session, Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) closed at 23.16 up 2.16% from its previous closing price of $22.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1804441 shares were traded. NTNX reached its highest trading level at $23.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nutanix Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 30, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when RAMASWAMI RAJIV sold 5,000 shares for $14.62 per share. The transaction valued at 73,080 led to the insider holds 218,392 shares of the business.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV sold 50,134 shares of NTNX for $700,372 on Jun 16. The President and CEO now owns 223,392 shares after completing the transaction at $13.97 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Wall Tyler, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 4,808 shares for $13.97 each. As a result, the insider received 67,168 and left with 116,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTNX has reached a high of $43.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NTNX has traded an average of 2.52M shares per day and 5.25M over the past ten days. A total of 222.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.53M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NTNX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 7.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.38 and a low estimate of $-0.57, while EPS last year was $-0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.64 and $-0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.7. EPS for the following year is $-0.5, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $-1.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $350.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $356.9M to a low estimate of $341.75M. As of the current estimate, Nutanix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $390.72M, an estimated decrease of -10.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.