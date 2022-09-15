This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)

In the latest session, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) closed at 23.31 down -0.72% from its previous closing price of $23.48. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1101285 shares were traded. TMHC reached its highest trading level at $23.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.97.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $29 from $28 previously.

On July 11, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $33.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on June 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Terracciano Joseph sold 794 shares for $31.10 per share. The transaction valued at 24,693 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Terracciano Joseph sold 684 shares of TMHC for $19,986 on Feb 25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $29.22 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Hunt Gary H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,356 shares for $28.51 each. As a result, the insider received 67,170 and left with 16,054 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Taylor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMHC has reached a high of $35.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TMHC has traded an average of 1.14M shares per day and 1M over the past ten days. A total of 117.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.49M. Shares short for TMHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.61, compared to 4.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.45% and a Short% of Float of 6.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.79 and a low estimate of $2.15, while EPS last year was $1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.2, with high estimates of $3.88 and low estimates of $2.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.66 and $8.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.93. EPS for the following year is $7.7, with 10 analysts recommending between $9.84 and $5.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.15B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.64B to a low estimate of $1.61B. As of the current estimate, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated increase of 22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.87B, an increase of 19.90% less than the figure of $22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.59B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.17B, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.5B and the low estimate is $6.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.