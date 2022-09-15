Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)

The closing price of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) was 208.28 for the day, up 0.82% from the previous closing price of $206.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1022108 shares were traded. ALNY reached its highest trading level at $209.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $203.01.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALNY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $175.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when SHARP PHILLIP A sold 33,670 shares for $230.49 per share. The transaction valued at 7,760,736 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Tanguler Tolga sold 1,841 shares of ALNY for $401,630 on Aug 05. The EVP, Chief Commercial Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $218.16 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Tanguler Tolga, who serves as the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 1,754 shares for $210.00 each. As a result, the insider received 368,340 and left with 3,629 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 142.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALNY has reached a high of $236.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 187.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 161.46.

Shares Statistics:

ALNY traded an average of 1.06M shares per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.21M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ALNY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.99M with a Short Ratio of 3.95, compared to 4.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.11 and a low estimate of $-2.29, while EPS last year was $-1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.7, with high estimates of $-0.76 and low estimates of $-2.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.1 and $-9.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-7.07. EPS for the following year is $-3.54, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $-8.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $327.8M to a low estimate of $246.65M. As of the current estimate, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $218.69M, an estimated increase of 31.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $332.36M, an increase of 28.60% less than the figure of $31.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $403.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $294.5M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $844.29M, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.