Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) closed the day trading at 1.40 up 11.11% from the previous closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1178074 shares were traded. IMTE reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2700.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IMTE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when LEE YING CHIU HERBERT sold 1,685,000 shares for $2.20 per share. The transaction valued at 3,707,000 led to the insider holds 210,001 shares of the business.

Marvel Finance Ltd sold 1,685,000 shares of IMTE for $3,707,000 on Sep 20. The 10% Owner now owns 210,001 shares after completing the transaction at $2.20 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 200.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMTE has reached a high of $38.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7906, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8153.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IMTE traded about 1.56M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IMTE traded about 186.5k shares per day. A total of 9.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.65M. Insiders hold about 15.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IMTE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 242.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.15, compared to 312.31k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.