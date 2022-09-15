Update from Barclays PLC (BCS): A steady trajectory

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) closed the day trading at 7.94 down -0.38% from the previous closing price of $7.97. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8832004 shares were traded. BCS reached its highest trading level at $8.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.90.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BCS, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $225 to $220.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Barclays’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCS has reached a high of $12.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BCS traded about 6.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BCS traded about 5.93M shares per day. A total of 4.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.99B. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BCS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 12.74M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

BCS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.42, up from 0.01 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.