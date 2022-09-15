Update from ConocoPhillips (COP): A steady trajectory

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) closed the day trading at 117.71 up 4.79% from the previous closing price of $112.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9380608 shares were traded. COP reached its highest trading level at $118.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 19, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $135 to $134.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Lance Ryan Michael sold 584,900 shares for $121.21 per share. The transaction valued at 70,898,186 led to the insider holds 44,522 shares of the business.

Olds Nicholas G sold 19,200 shares of COP for $2,121,742 on May 25. The Executive Vice President now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $110.51 per share. On May 19, another insider, LEACH TIMOTHY A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,603 shares for $102.33 each. As a result, the insider received 4,154,982 and left with 666,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ConocoPhillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COP has reached a high of $123.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COP traded about 7.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COP traded about 6.79M shares per day. A total of 1.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.27B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for COP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.57, compared to 17.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Dividends & Splits

COP’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.44, up from 1.69 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.53. The current Payout Ratio is 16.70% for COP, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1311791:1000000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.54 and a low estimate of $2.88, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.87, with high estimates of $5.86 and low estimates of $2.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.74 and $11.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.89. EPS for the following year is $12.79, with 21 analysts recommending between $21.29 and $8.92.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $19.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.35B to a low estimate of $16.7B. As of the current estimate, ConocoPhillips’s year-ago sales were $10.21B, an estimated increase of 90.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.02B, an increase of 63.70% less than the figure of $90.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.98B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $67.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.35B, up 54.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70.61B and the low estimate is $48.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.