Update from DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG): A steady trajectory

The closing price of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) was 18.04 for the day, up 1.23% from the previous closing price of $17.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2014074 shares were traded. DBRG reached its highest trading level at $18.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DBRG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $7.

On December 16, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on December 16, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Ganzi Marc C bought 27,943 shares for $17.83 per share. The transaction valued at 498,224 led to the insider holds 354,423 shares of the business.

Wu Jacky bought 9,157 shares of DBRG for $49,997 on Aug 08. The CFO now owns 1,107,533 shares after completing the transaction at $5.46 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Kim Sonia, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 11,000 shares for $8.17 each. As a result, the insider received 89,870 and left with 224,626 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBRG has reached a high of $34.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.85.

Shares Statistics:

DBRG traded an average of 1.75M shares per day over the past three months and 1.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.88M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DBRG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 25.09M with a Short Ratio of 5.15, compared to 23.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $-0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.45 and $-0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.52. EPS for the following year is $0, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $-0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $295.76M to a low estimate of $270.7M. As of the current estimate, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $237.19M, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $297.66M, an increase of 18.00% less than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $317.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $289.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965.8M, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.