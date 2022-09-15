Update from Masimo Corporation (MASI): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) was 150.67 for the day, up 2.94% from the previous closing price of $146.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1204102 shares were traded. MASI reached its highest trading level at $150.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $146.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MASI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $206.

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Peer Perform rating and target price of $160.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $205.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 24 when Mikkelson Adam sold 600 shares for $214.80 per share. The transaction valued at 128,880 led to the insider holds 1,751 shares of the business.

Mikkelson Adam sold 600 shares of MASI for $137,220 on Jan 18. The Director now owns 2,351 shares after completing the transaction at $228.70 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Mikkelson Adam, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 600 shares for $250.01 each. As a result, the insider received 150,006 and left with 2,951 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Masimo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MASI has reached a high of $305.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $112.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 146.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 173.71.

Shares Statistics:

MASI traded an average of 887.44K shares per day over the past three months and 843.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.15M. Insiders hold about 8.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MASI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.88, compared to 2.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.21% and a Short% of Float of 7.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.49 and $4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.45. EPS for the following year is $5.09, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.13 and $4.96.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $537.8M to a low estimate of $530M. As of the current estimate, Masimo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $307.41M, an estimated increase of 73.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $617.36M, an increase of 88.50% over than the figure of $73.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $633.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $607M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MASI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 63.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.48B and the low estimate is $2.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.