Update from Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN): A steady trajectory

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) closed the day trading at 0.22 up 2.43% from the previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has increased by $-0.0039 from its previous closing price. On the day, 34227196 shares were traded. SONN reached its highest trading level at $0.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SONN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONN has reached a high of $0.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2620, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3257.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SONN traded about 533.88K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SONN traded about 461.91k shares per day. A total of 60.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.69M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SONN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 266.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.68, compared to 2.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 0.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.43 and $-0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.46. EPS for the following year is $-0.39, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.25 and $-0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $200k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $484k, down -58.70% from the average estimate.