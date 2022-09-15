What shareholders can do to beat the market with GoPro Inc. (GPRO) stock

In the latest session, GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) closed at 5.77 up 1.05% from its previous closing price of $5.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4766366 shares were traded. GPRO reached its highest trading level at $5.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.59.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GoPro Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on February 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On December 13, 2021, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $13.50.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on November 18, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when MCGEE BRIAN sold 16,098 shares for $6.74 per share. The transaction valued at 108,455 led to the insider holds 300,610 shares of the business.

Saltman Eve T. sold 2,715 shares of GPRO for $18,218 on Aug 16. The SVP, Corp/Bus Dev, CLO, Sec now owns 201,044 shares after completing the transaction at $6.71 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Jahnke Dean, who serves as the SVP, Global Sales, CM, RE of the company, sold 14,089 shares for $6.12 each. As a result, the insider received 86,246 and left with 248,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GoPro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPRO has reached a high of $12.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GPRO has traded an average of 1.98M shares per day and 1.49M over the past ten days. A total of 156.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.57M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.86M with a Short Ratio of 5.48, compared to 12.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.38%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.