What shareholders can do to beat the market with Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) stock

In the latest session, Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE: MHK) closed at 100.60 down -5.12% from its previous closing price of $106.03. In other words, the price has decreased by $-5.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1468643 shares were traded. MHK reached its highest trading level at $106.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mohawk Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $122.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on July 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $152 to $129.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when HELEN SUZANNE L sold 6,300 shares for $112.30 per share. The transaction valued at 707,491 led to the insider holds 25,953 shares of the business.

Thiers Bernard sold 8,000 shares of MHK for $980,130 on Aug 17. The President-Flooring ROW now owns 90,211 shares after completing the transaction at $122.52 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Thiers Bernard, who serves as the President-Flooring ROW of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $126.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,010,000 and left with 98,211 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mohawk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MHK has reached a high of $199.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $105.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 140.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MHK has traded an average of 584.70K shares per day and 617.69k over the past ten days. A total of 63.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.50M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MHK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.97, compared to 1.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.8 and a low estimate of $3.49, while EPS last year was $3.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.21, with high estimates of $4.05 and low estimates of $2.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.35 and $14.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.29. EPS for the following year is $15.78, with 19 analysts recommending between $18.8 and $12.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MHK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.2B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.32B and the low estimate is $11.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.