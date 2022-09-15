What shareholders can do to beat the market with Range Resources Corporation (RRC) stock

In the latest session, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) closed at 32.96 up 4.73% from its previous closing price of $31.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3399005 shares were traded. RRC reached its highest trading level at $33.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Range Resources Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21059.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Ginn Dori sold 5,000 shares for $34.65 per share. The transaction valued at 173,255 led to the insider holds 80,801 shares of the business.

Spiller Reginal sold 1,600 shares of RRC for $50,306 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 10,685 shares after completing the transaction at $31.44 per share. On May 27, another insider, Ginn Dori, who serves as the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $36.17 each. As a result, the insider received 361,700 and left with 332,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Range’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRC has reached a high of $37.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RRC has traded an average of 4.67M shares per day and 3.43M over the past ten days. A total of 262.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.06M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 17.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.56% and a Short% of Float of 9.35%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RRC is 0.32, from 0.02 in the trailing year. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RRC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 11, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.53, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.22 and $2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.99. EPS for the following year is $5.51, with 25 analysts recommending between $8.82 and $3.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.04B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $860.95M. As of the current estimate, Range Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $795.4M, an estimated increase of 31.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, a decrease of -3.30% less than the figure of $31.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $879.18M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.22B, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.04B and the low estimate is $3.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.