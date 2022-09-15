Which analyst expects Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) closed at 14.23 up 3.79% from its previous closing price of $13.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1269025 shares were traded. CTKB reached its highest trading level at $14.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Jiang Wenbin sold 20,000 shares for $12.89 per share. The transaction valued at 257,800 led to the insider holds 7,825,820 shares of the business.

Jeanmonod Patrik sold 3,500 shares of CTKB for $47,075 on Aug 24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 92,563 shares after completing the transaction at $13.45 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Yan Ming, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $13.62 each. As a result, the insider received 272,400 and left with 8,045,624 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTKB has reached a high of $28.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CTKB has traded an average of 633.26K shares per day and 685.96k over the past ten days. A total of 134.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.28M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CTKB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 4.19, compared to 3.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $39.63M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $40.19M to a low estimate of $39.3M. As of the current estimate, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.41M, an estimated increase of 30.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.33M, an increase of 29.80% less than the figure of $30.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTKB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $166.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.95M, up 30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $212.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $217.3M and the low estimate is $201.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.