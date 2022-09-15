Which analyst expects Gold Fields Limited (GFI) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Gold Fields Limited’s stock clocked out at 7.89, down -1.38% from its previous closing price of $8.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9357904 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GFI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFI has reached a high of $17.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GFI traded 7.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 891.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 891.24M. Shares short for GFI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 39.86M with a Short Ratio of 6.44, compared to 34.01M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.33, GFI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.35. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.