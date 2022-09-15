Which analyst expects ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) closed at 23.38 up 2.54% from its previous closing price of $22.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13419196 shares were traded. IBN reached its highest trading level at $23.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.14.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ICICI Bank Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ICICI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBN has reached a high of $23.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IBN has traded an average of 7.55M shares per day and 8.27M over the past ten days. A total of 3.48B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.39B. Insiders hold about 62.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IBN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.97, compared to 24.33M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IBN is 0.13, from 2.00 in the trailing year. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for IBN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 18, 2017 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.27B, up 32.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.68B and the low estimate is $9.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.