Which analyst expects Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Leslie’s Inc.’s stock clocked out at 13.78, down -0.86% from its previous closing price of $13.90. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1729016 shares were traded. LESL reached its highest trading level at $14.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LESL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Telsey Advisory Group on August 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $16 from $28 previously.

On June 23, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $16.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when LaBode Moyo sold 4,696 shares for $17.48 per share. The transaction valued at 82,086 led to the insider holds 11,554 shares of the business.

Weddell Steven M bought 25,000 shares of LESL for $495,000 on Feb 08. The See Remarks now owns 1,411,377 shares after completing the transaction at $19.80 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Egeck Michael R., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 101,700 shares for $19.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,999,422 and bolstered with 2,015,931 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Leslie’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LESL has reached a high of $24.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LESL traded 1.85M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 182.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.88M. Shares short for LESL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.12M with a Short Ratio of 12.61, compared to 24.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.19% and a Short% of Float of 15.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LESL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.