Which analyst expects ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s stock clocked out at 68.57, up 2.54% from its previous closing price of $66.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5978525 shares were traded. ON reached its highest trading level at $69.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ON’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 12, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $58 to $65.

UBS reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $69.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when KEETON SIMON sold 4,550 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 341,250 led to the insider holds 162,791 shares of the business.

KEETON SIMON sold 2,813 shares of ON for $196,910 on Aug 12. The EVP & GM, PSG now owns 167,341 shares after completing the transaction at $70.00 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, El-Khoury Hassane, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $56.17 each. As a result, the insider received 1,123,322 and left with 261,162 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ON has reached a high of $76.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ON traded 9.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 434.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.54M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.14, compared to 17.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.58% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 25 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.07 and $4.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.87. EPS for the following year is $4.77, with 28 analysts recommending between $5.35 and $2.91.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 24 analysts expect revenue to total $2.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.03B to a low estimate of $1.95B. As of the current estimate, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.62B, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.02B, an increase of 15.70% less than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.74B, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9B and the low estimate is $6.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.