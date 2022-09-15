Which analyst expects Western Digital Corporation (WDC) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) closed at 38.33 down -2.52% from its previous closing price of $39.32. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5801598 shares were traded. WDC reached its highest trading level at $39.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Western Digital Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On September 01, 2022, The Benchmark Company Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $34.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $52.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on August 17, 2022, with a $52 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Zamiska Gene M. sold 2,169 shares for $40.90 per share. The transaction valued at 88,712 led to the insider holds 31,554 shares of the business.

Zamiska Gene M. sold 4,776 shares of WDC for $300,888 on May 04. The SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer now owns 26,719 shares after completing the transaction at $63.00 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Sivaram Srinivasan, who serves as the President, Tech & Strategy of the company, sold 11,380 shares for $53.37 each. As a result, the insider received 607,385 and left with 254,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDC has reached a high of $69.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WDC has traded an average of 3.47M shares per day and 4.64M over the past ten days. A total of 314.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 312.87M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WDC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 7.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for WDC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 01, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.74 and a low estimate of $1.58, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.97, with high estimates of $2.86 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.28 and $7.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.03. EPS for the following year is $8.32, with 14 analysts recommending between $11.65 and $6.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.49B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.54B to a low estimate of $4.41B. As of the current estimate, Western Digital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.24B, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.58B, up 26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.07B and the low estimate is $18.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.