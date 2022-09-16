A correction may be in store for Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) shares?

As of close of business last night, Denny’s Corporation’s stock clocked out at 10.04, down -0.99% from its previous closing price of $10.14. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1056786 shares were traded. DENN reached its highest trading level at $10.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DENN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 115.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CL King on August 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On August 23, 2022, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $12.50.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on June 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Robinson Donald C. sold 15,938 shares for $16.01 per share. The transaction valued at 255,116 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Denny’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DENN has reached a high of $17.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DENN traded 755.48K shares on average per day over the past three months and 604.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.57M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DENN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 2.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $111.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $114.6M to a low estimate of $107.6M. As of the current estimate, Denny’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $106.17M, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $111.29M, an increase of 0.60% less than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DENN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $454.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $429.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $439.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $398.17M, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $443.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $457.73M and the low estimate is $432M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.