A correction may be in store for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) shares?

In the latest session, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) closed at 15.25 down -4.03% from its previous closing price of $15.89. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2127209 shares were traded. FWRG reached its highest trading level at $15.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.02.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24.50 to $22.

On January 13, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on January 13, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when HOPE H MELVILLE III bought 2,000 shares for $13.84 per share. The transaction valued at 27,688 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

Middleton Calum Alasdair Johns bought 701 shares of FWRG for $9,884 on May 16. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 701 shares after completing the transaction at $14.10 per share. On Nov 12, another insider, Tomasso Christopher Anthony, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $19.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,930 and bolstered with 212,768 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWRG has reached a high of $25.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FWRG has traded an average of 124.97K shares per day and 399.01k over the past ten days. A total of 59.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.88M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FWRG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 890.57k with a Short Ratio of 7.10, compared to 847.83k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 8.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FWRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $721.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $695.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $706.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $601.19M, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $828.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $846.51M and the low estimate is $810.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.