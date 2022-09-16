A glimpse at Intuit Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Intuit Inc.’s stock clocked out at 422.12, down -3.37% from its previous closing price of $436.84. In other words, the price has decreased by $-14.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1459483 shares were traded. INTU reached its highest trading level at $436.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $419.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INTU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $538.

Wolfe Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $790 to $600.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Clatterbuck Michelle M sold 6,768 shares for $450.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,045,600 led to the insider holds 1,350 shares of the business.

Krishna Varun sold 7,438 shares of INTU for $3,353,026 on Sep 09. The EVP, Consumer Group now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $450.80 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Chriss James Alexander, who serves as the EVP, SBSEG of the company, sold 8,702 shares for $428.28 each. As a result, the insider received 3,726,916 and left with 1,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Intuit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTU has reached a high of $716.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $339.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 439.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 477.62.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INTU traded 1.56M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 283.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 273.95M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for INTU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.45, compared to 2.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.24, INTU has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.68. The current Payout Ratio is 35.80% for INTU, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $1.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.86, with high estimates of $2.46 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.2 and $11.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.75. EPS for the following year is $13.86, with 18 analysts recommending between $15.28 and $12.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $2.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.36B to a low estimate of $2.31B. As of the current estimate, Intuit Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.56B, an estimated decrease of -8.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.63B, up 31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.35B and the low estimate is $13.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.