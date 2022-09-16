A glimpse at MGIC Investment Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, MGIC Investment Corporation’s stock clocked out at 14.37, up 1.63% from its previous closing price of $14.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4066332 shares were traded. MTG reached its highest trading level at $14.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.09.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $16.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 17, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $16.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Arrigoni Daniel A. bought 5,000 shares for $14.19 per share. The transaction valued at 70,950 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MGIC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTG has reached a high of $16.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTG traded 2.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 308.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 298.58M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.42% stake in the company. Shares short for MTG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.05M with a Short Ratio of 9.85, compared to 15.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.80% and a Short% of Float of 7.68%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, MTG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%. The current Payout Ratio is 6.80% for MTG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.27 and $1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.12. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $1.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.