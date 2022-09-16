A glimpse at Secoo Holding Limited’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) closed at 0.33 up 27.27% from its previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0709 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5152974 shares were traded. SECO reached its highest trading level at $0.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Secoo Holding Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SECO has reached a high of $1.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2754, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3323.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SECO has traded an average of 352.06K shares per day and 635.7k over the past ten days. A total of 70.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.51M. Shares short for SECO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 123.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.21, compared to 62.61k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $241.41M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $212.76M to a low estimate of $212.76M. As of the current estimate, Secoo Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $175.82M, an estimated increase of 37.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $273.77M, an increase of 17.50% less than the figure of $37.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $276.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $276.73M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SECO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $984.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $780.12M, up 26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.