A Stock You Should Be Looking At: HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

The price of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) closed at 30.67 in the last session, up 1.12% from day before closing price of $30.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2774095 shares were traded. HSBC reached its highest trading level at $30.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HSBC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HSBC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSBC has reached a high of $38.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HSBC traded on average about 2.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.82M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.99B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.98B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HSBC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.34, compared to 9.29M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HSBC is 1.35, which was 0.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.