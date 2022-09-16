A Stock You Should Be Looking At: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

After closing at $509.77 in the most recent trading day, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) closed at 522.91, up 2.58%. In other words, the price has increased by $+13.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3055979 shares were traded. UNH reached its highest trading level at $527.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $514.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UNH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $575.

On May 27, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $561.

On December 14, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $535.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2021, with a $535 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when ROOS THOMAS E sold 465 shares for $542.37 per share. The transaction valued at 252,201 led to the insider holds 34,786 shares of the business.

McMahon Dirk C sold 14,715 shares of UNH for $7,994,939 on Aug 18. The Pres. & COO, UHG & CEO, UHC now owns 50,108 shares after completing the transaction at $543.32 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, REX JOHN F, who serves as the EVP Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 13,183 shares for $541.53 each. As a result, the insider received 7,138,990 and left with 141,508 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UnitedHealth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNH has reached a high of $553.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $383.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 529.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 500.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 937.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 930.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UNH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.41, compared to 5.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.61% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UNH’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.00, compared to 6.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.36. The current Payout Ratio is 30.90% for UNH, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.68 and a low estimate of $5.28, while EPS last year was $4.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.41, with high estimates of $5.63 and low estimates of $5.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.37 and $21.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.76. EPS for the following year is $24.74, with 26 analysts recommending between $25.65 and $22.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $323.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $320.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $322.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $287.6B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $349.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $360.81B and the low estimate is $339.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.