ABB Ltd (ABB) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) closed the day trading at 27.88 down -0.32% from the previous closing price of $27.97. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1355132 shares were traded. ABB reached its highest trading level at $28.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.82.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ABB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABB has reached a high of $39.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABB traded about 1.84M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABB traded about 1.83M shares per day. A total of 1.91B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Shares short for ABB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 0.85, compared to 1.61M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

ABB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.90 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. The current Payout Ratio is 41.30% for ABB, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 28, 2001 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.67 and $1.62.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $7.29B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.55B to a low estimate of $7.14B. As of the current estimate, ABB Ltd’s year-ago sales were $7.03B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.74B, an increase of 2.30% less than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.19B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.95B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.92B and the low estimate is $28.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.