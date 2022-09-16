AIV (Apartment Investment and Management Company) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) closed at 8.93 down -0.33% from its previous closing price of $8.96. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1037687 shares were traded. AIV reached its highest trading level at $9.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Apartment Investment and Management Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 18, 2020, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Leupp Jay P bought 2,145 shares for $6.31 per share. The transaction valued at 13,545 led to the insider holds 2,145 shares of the business.

CONSIDINE TERRY bought 138,572 shares of AIV for $969,450 on Sep 30. The Director now owns 1,655,375 shares after completing the transaction at $7.00 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, CONSIDINE TERRY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 16,803 shares for $6.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 117,352 and bolstered with 1,516,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apartment’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIV has reached a high of $9.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AIV has traded an average of 1.73M shares per day and 1.53M over the past ten days. A total of 149.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.47M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AIV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.05M with a Short Ratio of 6.22, compared to 10.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.24% and a Short% of Float of 12.32%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $216.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $216.91M to a low estimate of $216.91M. As of the current estimate, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s year-ago sales were $220.16M, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $217.4M, an increase of 0.90% over than the figure of $-1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $217.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $217.4M.