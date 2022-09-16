ALHC (Alignment Healthcare Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) closed at 16.00 in the last session, up 0.69% from day before closing price of $15.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1052831 shares were traded. ALHC reached its highest trading level at $16.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $14.

On December 14, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Maroney Dawn Christine sold 10,250 shares for $16.60 per share. The transaction valued at 170,193 led to the insider holds 1,549,819 shares of the business.

Kumar Dinesh M. sold 50,000 shares of ALHC for $802,655 on Sep 08. The Chief Med & Operating Officer now owns 926,866 shares after completing the transaction at $16.05 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Maroney Dawn Christine, who serves as the President, Markets of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $14.56 each. As a result, the insider received 291,142 and left with 1,560,069 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALHC has reached a high of $23.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALHC traded on average about 632.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 911.43k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 181.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.51M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ALHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.42, compared to 3.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.27, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.94 and $-1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.05. EPS for the following year is $-0.99, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.82 and $-1.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $337.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $339.56M to a low estimate of $336.85M. As of the current estimate, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.27M, an estimated increase of 26.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.