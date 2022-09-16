An average trading volume for McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $79.41 in the most recent trading day, McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) closed at 78.51, down -1.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1236820 shares were traded. MKC reached its highest trading level at $79.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MKC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 63.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 192.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 17, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $112.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when PRESTON MARGARET M V sold 10,580 shares for $84.44 per share. The transaction valued at 893,375 led to the insider holds 12,660 shares of the business.

Smith Michael R sold 19,986 shares of MKC for $2,079,357 on Apr 20. The Executive VP & CFO now owns 93,025 shares after completing the transaction at $104.04 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, LITTLE PATRICIA A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $100.63 each. As a result, the insider received 1,006,256 and left with 21,294 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, McCormick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKC has reached a high of $107.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 268.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MKC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.46M with a Short Ratio of 5.78, compared to 7.4M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MKC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.27, compared to 1.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 55.60% for MKC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.04. EPS for the following year is $3.28, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.4 and $3.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.32B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.93B and the low estimate is $6.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.