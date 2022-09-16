An average trading volume for Polished.com Inc. (POL) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $0.70 in the most recent trading day, Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) closed at 0.73, up 4.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0324 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1033348 shares were traded. POL reached its highest trading level at $0.7410 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6910.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of POL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Polished.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POL has reached a high of $3.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0331, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6064.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 751.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.30% stake in the company. Shares short for POL as of Jun 29, 2022 were 10.92M with a Short Ratio of 8.43, compared to 10.72M on May 30, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.26% and a Short% of Float of 11.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $156.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.9M to a low estimate of $153.4M. As of the current estimate, Polished.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.07M, an estimated increase of 143.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.2M, an increase of 13.60% less than the figure of $143.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $162.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $636.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $630.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $633.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $362.3M, up 74.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $716.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $732.3M and the low estimate is $700M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.