An average trading volume for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) closed at 85.62 in the last session, down -1.05% from day before closing price of $86.53. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2010432 shares were traded. SWK reached its highest trading level at $88.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SWK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on August 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $111 from $126 previously.

On August 01, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $105.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when MANNING ROBERT J bought 30,000 shares for $85.50 per share. The transaction valued at 2,565,000 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Link Janet sold 1,000 shares of SWK for $90,960 on Aug 30. The SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y now owns 28,260 shares after completing the transaction at $90.96 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Ayers Andrea J., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,500 shares for $95.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,483,142 and bolstered with 15,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stanley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWK has reached a high of $199.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SWK traded on average about 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 147.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.18M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SWK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.86, compared to 5.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SWK is 3.20, which was 2.79 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.82.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.14 and a low estimate of $2.33, while EPS last year was $2.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.77, with high estimates of $3.21 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.1 and $8.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.72. EPS for the following year is $11.19, with 17 analysts recommending between $13.31 and $8.74.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.72B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.08B to a low estimate of $3.75B. As of the current estimate, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.26B, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.72B, an increase of 16.00% over than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.58B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.45B and the low estimate is $14.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.