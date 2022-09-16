An investigation into Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)’s technical aspects

After closing at $185.10 in the most recent trading day, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) closed at 184.52, down -0.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1716730 shares were traded. AJG reached its highest trading level at $185.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $183.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AJG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 74.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Argus on August 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $215.

On July 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $198.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on June 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $182 to $185.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when JOHNSON DAVID S sold 1,000 shares for $190.14 per share. The transaction valued at 190,140 led to the insider holds 47,508 shares of the business.

HOWELL DOUGLAS K sold 6,000 shares of AJG for $1,141,920 on Aug 16. The VP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 88,123 shares after completing the transaction at $190.32 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Cavaness Joel D, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 16,200 shares for $187.07 each. As a result, the insider received 3,030,534 and left with 121,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arthur’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AJG has reached a high of $191.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $144.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 179.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 167.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 857.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 210.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.41M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AJG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.35, compared to 1.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.02%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AJG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.83, compared to 2.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80. The current Payout Ratio is 38.50% for AJG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.86 and a low estimate of $1.65, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.2 and $7.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.78. EPS for the following year is $8.69, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.23 and $8.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AJG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.08B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.79B and the low estimate is $9.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.