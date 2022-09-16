An investigation into Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s technical aspects

The price of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) closed at 92.09 in the last session, down -0.17% from day before closing price of $92.25. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1800929 shares were traded. LYV reached its highest trading level at $94.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.54.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LYV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Macquarie on July 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $105 from $117 previously.

On April 26, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $135.

On April 26, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $138.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2022, with a $138 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Rapino Michael sold 78,000 shares for $92.87 per share. The transaction valued at 7,244,100 led to the insider holds 3,667,273 shares of the business.

Rapino Michael sold 78,000 shares of LYV for $7,088,600 on Sep 08. The President & CEO now owns 3,645,273 shares after completing the transaction at $90.88 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Rapino Michael, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 78,000 shares for $90.26 each. As a result, the insider received 7,040,237 and left with 3,623,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYV has reached a high of $127.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LYV traded on average about 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 224.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.09M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LYV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.18M with a Short Ratio of 10.40, compared to 15.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.66% and a Short% of Float of 9.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $-0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.97B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.25B to a low estimate of $3.83B. As of the current estimate, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $522.8M, an estimated increase of 658.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.85B, an increase of 79.70% less than the figure of $658.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.67B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.27B, up 119.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.54B and the low estimate is $13.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.