An overall feel about Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Blackbaud Inc.’s stock clocked out at 47.07, down -1.73% from its previous closing price of $47.90. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 999040 shares were traded. BLKB reached its highest trading level at $47.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLKB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2021, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $88.

On August 28, 2020, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $80.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on August 28, 2020, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Gregoire Kevin P. sold 1,800 shares for $57.10 per share. The transaction valued at 102,786 led to the insider holds 98,381 shares of the business.

Nelson Joyce sold 3,500 shares of BLKB for $201,711 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 18,946 shares after completing the transaction at $57.63 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, ELLIS GEORGE H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $56.18 each. As a result, the insider received 84,272 and left with 11,456 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLKB has reached a high of $86.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLKB traded 363.75K shares on average per day over the past three months and 624.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.57M. Shares short for BLKB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 5.26, compared to 2.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.22%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.81 and $2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is $3.14, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.29 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $266.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $267.9M to a low estimate of $266M. As of the current estimate, Blackbaud Inc.’s year-ago sales were $229.44M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $270.16M, an increase of 23.30% over than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $271.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $267M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLKB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $927.74M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.