An overall feel about Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 75.92, down -3.72% from its previous closing price of $78.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1473601 shares were traded. LITE reached its highest trading level at $78.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.74.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LITE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on January 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $110.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Sepe Matthew Joseph sold 3,030 shares for $86.20 per share. The transaction valued at 261,183 led to the insider holds 25,288 shares of the business.

Ali Wajid sold 8,781 shares of LITE for $811,937 on Aug 23. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 31,194 shares after completing the transaction at $92.47 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Lillie Brian, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $90.00 each. As a result, the insider received 180,000 and left with 12,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lumentum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LITE has reached a high of $108.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LITE traded 756.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 749.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.86M. Shares short for LITE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.06M with a Short Ratio of 10.35, compared to 7.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.68% and a Short% of Float of 13.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.98 and $5.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.92. EPS for the following year is $6.86, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.25 and $6.51.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $417.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $424.3M to a low estimate of $406M. As of the current estimate, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $392.1M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LITE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.12B and the low estimate is $1.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.