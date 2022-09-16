An overall feel about Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) closed at 50.94 up 0.57% from its previous closing price of $50.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1115685 shares were traded. TAP reached its highest trading level at $51.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Molson Coors Beverage Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on June 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Winnefeld James A Jr bought 200 shares for $53.45 per share. The transaction valued at 10,690 led to the insider holds 13,226 shares of the business.

Winnefeld James A Jr bought 200 shares of TAP for $9,093 on Nov 04. The Director now owns 10,170 shares after completing the transaction at $45.47 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Molson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAP has reached a high of $60.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TAP has traded an average of 1.50M shares per day and 1.12M over the past ten days. A total of 217.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.81M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TAP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.43M with a Short Ratio of 5.40, compared to 10.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.85%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TAP is 1.52, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%. The current Payout Ratio is 42.70% for TAP, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 03, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.04 and $3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.91. EPS for the following year is $4.27, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.83 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.28B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.06B and the low estimate is $10.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.