Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN): Selected Notes

The closing price of Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) was 8.96 for the day, up 0.11% from the previous closing price of $8.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13429067 shares were traded. LUMN reached its highest trading level at $9.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LUMN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2021, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 when GOFF STACEY W sold 128,616 shares for $14.16 per share. The transaction valued at 1,821,203 led to the insider holds 642,539 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lumen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUMN has reached a high of $14.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.26.

Shares Statistics:

LUMN traded an average of 10.67M shares per day over the past three months and 14.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.04B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.03B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LUMN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 147.07M with a Short Ratio of 14.13, compared to 133.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.24% and a Short% of Float of 16.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, LUMN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.45. The current Payout Ratio is 51.30% for LUMN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.96 and $1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.64B to a low estimate of $4.53B. As of the current estimate, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.92B, an estimated decrease of -6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.48B, a decrease of -8.50% less than the figure of $-6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.29B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.69B, down -10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.89B and the low estimate is $14.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.