Analysis of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK): Selected Notes

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) closed the day trading at 3.11 up 20.08% from the previous closing price of $2.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1134677 shares were traded. FRBK reached its highest trading level at $3.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6900.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FRBK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on April 26, 2016, Reiterated its Sector Perform rating but revised its target price to $5 from $4.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Neilon Jay M sold 3,375 shares for $5.06 per share. The transaction valued at 17,078 led to the insider holds 60,125 shares of the business.

Logue Andrew J sold 2,731 shares of FRBK for $13,819 on Mar 07. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 56,645 shares after completing the transaction at $5.06 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Neilon Jay M, who serves as the Chief Credit Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $4.97 each. As a result, the insider received 74,550 and left with 63,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Republic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRBK has reached a high of $5.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4092, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1363.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FRBK traded about 303.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FRBK traded about 382.38k shares per day. A total of 58.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.30M. Insiders hold about 6.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FRBK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.35M with a Short Ratio of 24.84, compared to 6.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.53% and a Short% of Float of 13.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $41.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.21M to a low estimate of $41M. As of the current estimate, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.71M, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.57M, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $-1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.43M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $178.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $171.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $161.96M, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $203.9M and the low estimate is $187.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.