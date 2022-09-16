Analysis of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM): Selected Notes

The closing price of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) was 138.40 for the day, down -3.28% from the previous closing price of $143.09. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1547592 shares were traded. WSM reached its highest trading level at $143.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.70.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WSM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 72.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Gordon Haskett on February 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Accumulate and sets its target price to $200 from $205 previously.

On January 28, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $219 to $202.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $205.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when ALBER LAURA sold 20,000 shares for $150.43 per share. The transaction valued at 3,008,582 led to the insider holds 501,653 shares of the business.

Benson Marta sold 12,000 shares of WSM for $1,784,280 on Aug 31. The PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND now owns 43,477 shares after completing the transaction at $148.69 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, ALBER LAURA, who serves as the PRESIDENT & CEO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $151.94 each. As a result, the insider received 6,077,728 and left with 525,113 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Williams-Sonoma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WSM has reached a high of $223.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 146.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 145.48.

Shares Statistics:

WSM traded an average of 1.15M shares per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.86M. Shares short for WSM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.52M with a Short Ratio of 9.66, compared to 12.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.66% and a Short% of Float of 25.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.02, WSM has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.41. The current Payout Ratio is 17.00% for WSM, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.68 and a low estimate of $3.29, while EPS last year was $3.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.51, with high estimates of $3.93 and low estimates of $2.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.23 and $13.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.98. EPS for the following year is $15.93, with 24 analysts recommending between $18.22 and $9.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.25B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.38B and the low estimate is $7.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.