Are analysts optimistic about Precipio Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRPO) stock?

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) closed the day trading at 1.04 up 8.33% from the previous closing price of $0.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3013640 shares were traded. PRPO reached its highest trading level at $1.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9621.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRPO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Sabet Ahmed Zaki bought 327 shares for $1.54 per share. The transaction valued at 505 led to the insider holds 5,613 shares of the business.

Sabet Ahmed Zaki bought 258 shares of PRPO for $488 on Dec 01. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 5,286 shares after completing the transaction at $1.89 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, DANIELI ILAN, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,577 shares for $1.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,871 and bolstered with 26,278 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRPO has reached a high of $3.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2371, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3130.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRPO traded about 165.99K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRPO traded about 414.58k shares per day. A total of 22.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.01M. Insiders hold about 3.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRPO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 128.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.48, compared to 239.79k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.7M to a low estimate of $4.7M. As of the current estimate, Precipio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.82M, an estimated increase of 34.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.9M, an increase of 109.00% over than the figure of $34.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.85M, up 130.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.99M and the low estimate is $36.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 81.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.