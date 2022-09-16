Are analysts optimistic about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) stock?

The closing price of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) was 244.78 for the day, down -0.55% from the previous closing price of $246.14. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1262067 shares were traded. EL reached its highest trading level at $249.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $243.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on May 31, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating and also kept its target price maintained to $300.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $355 to $374.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Haney Carl P. sold 7,559 shares for $252.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,905,255 led to the insider holds 3,296 shares of the business.

Haney Carl P. sold 2,481 shares of EL for $613,651 on Sep 07. The EVP Research Prod & Innovation now owns 3,296 shares after completing the transaction at $247.34 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, O’HARE MICHAEL, who serves as the EVP-Global Human Resources of the company, sold 2,118 shares for $247.08 each. As a result, the insider received 523,315 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EL has reached a high of $374.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $225.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 260.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 281.69.

Shares Statistics:

EL traded an average of 1.25M shares per day over the past three months and 1.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 357.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.54M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 3.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.54, EL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90. The current Payout Ratio is 26.10% for EL, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 22, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $2.14 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.7 and $7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.18. EPS for the following year is $8.03, with 24 analysts recommending between $8.7 and $6.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.63B to a low estimate of $3.21B. As of the current estimate, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.94B, an estimated decrease of -12.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.23B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.46B and the low estimate is $17.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.