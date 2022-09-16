Are Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Bank of Montreal’s stock clocked out at 96.64, up 0.21% from its previous closing price of $96.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1033437 shares were traded. BMO reached its highest trading level at $97.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BMO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMO has reached a high of $122.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BMO traded 638.97K shares on average per day over the past three months and 808.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 673.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 671.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.18M with a Short Ratio of 11.24, compared to 6.55M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.24, BMO has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.25. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.99. The current Payout Ratio is 37.10% for BMO, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 14, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.7 and a low estimate of $2.28, while EPS last year was $2.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.49, with high estimates of $2.64 and low estimates of $2.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.88 and $10.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.53. EPS for the following year is $11.3, with 12 analysts recommending between $12.17 and $10.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.77B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.86B and the low estimate is $23.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.