Are Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) closed at 21.82 down -0.86% from its previous closing price of $22.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1835142 shares were traded. DBX reached its highest trading level at $22.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dropbox Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On September 06, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on September 01, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Volkmer Bart sold 11,000 shares for $23.03 per share. The transaction valued at 253,319 led to the insider holds 293,618 shares of the business.

Regan Timothy sold 5,000 shares of DBX for $114,350 on Sep 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 503,787 shares after completing the transaction at $22.87 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Young Timothy H., who serves as the President of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $22.70 each. As a result, the insider received 340,440 and left with 1,569,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dropbox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBX has reached a high of $31.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DBX has traded an average of 2.44M shares per day and 2.25M over the past ten days. A total of 364.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.46M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DBX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.17M with a Short Ratio of 5.87, compared to 16.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.31% and a Short% of Float of 6.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $570.43M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $577.56M to a low estimate of $568.5M. As of the current estimate, Dropbox Inc.’s year-ago sales were $523.93M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $589.25M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $595.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $585.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.