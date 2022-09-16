Are Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) closed at 8.90 down -0.11% from its previous closing price of $8.91. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1340653 shares were traded. SUMO reached its highest trading level at $9.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sumo Logic Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2021, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Chettiar Suku Krishnaraj sold 15,677 shares for $8.57 per share. The transaction valued at 134,321 led to the insider holds 369,805 shares of the business.

Sayar Ramin sold 50,094 shares of SUMO for $430,758 on Sep 08. The President and CEO now owns 2,662 shares after completing the transaction at $8.60 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Sayar Ramin, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 4,035 shares for $8.60 each. As a result, the insider received 34,697 and left with 820,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUMO has reached a high of $18.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SUMO has traded an average of 951.53K shares per day and 945.67k over the past ten days. A total of 116.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.70M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SUMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 5.60, compared to 5.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.11 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.48 and $-0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.6. EPS for the following year is $-0.55, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.37 and $-0.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $292.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $290.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $242.12M, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $345.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $355.2M and the low estimate is $335.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.