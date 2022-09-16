As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) offers stability

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) closed the day trading at 29.51 down -1.30% from the previous closing price of $29.90. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3718310 shares were traded. EQH reached its highest trading level at $30.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.34.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EQH, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $41.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $44.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on January 26, 2022, with a $44 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when SCOTT BERTRAM L sold 7,300 shares for $29.87 per share. The transaction valued at 218,076 led to the insider holds 21,429 shares of the business.

Pearson Mark sold 30,000 shares of EQH for $900,843 on Sep 02. The President and CEO now owns 455,307 shares after completing the transaction at $30.03 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Eckert William James IV, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $31.81 each. As a result, the insider received 190,861 and left with 23,723 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equitable’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQH has reached a high of $37.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EQH traded about 2.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EQH traded about 2.41M shares per day. A total of 378.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 374.02M. Shares short for EQH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 7.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

EQH’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.68 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.99 and $4.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.35. EPS for the following year is $6.51, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.2 and $6.15.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3.35B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.44B to a low estimate of $3.26B. As of the current estimate, Equitable Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.62B, an estimated decrease of -7.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.51B, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.31B and the low estimate is $12.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.